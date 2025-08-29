MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) versus Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Head-To-Head Survey

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Free Report) and Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MINEBEA MITSUMI and Aeluma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINEBEA MITSUMI 4.81% 10.06% 4.81% Aeluma -86.85% -87.90% -50.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MINEBEA MITSUMI and Aeluma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINEBEA MITSUMI $10.01 billion N/A $613.52 million $2.20 17.35 Aeluma $3.63 million 93.60 -$4.29 million ($0.27) -79.19

MINEBEA MITSUMI has higher revenue and earnings than Aeluma. Aeluma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MINEBEA MITSUMI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MINEBEA MITSUMI and Aeluma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINEBEA MITSUMI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aeluma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aeluma has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.27%. Given Aeluma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeluma is more favorable than MINEBEA MITSUMI.

Summary

MINEBEA MITSUMI beats Aeluma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINEBEA MITSUMI

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others. The Machined Components segment provides mechanical parts such as ball bearings, rod-end bearings, hard disk drive pivot assemblies, and aircraft screws. The Electronic Devices and Components segment offers LED backlights, sensor devices, stepping motors, fan motors, hard disk drive spindle motors, precision motors, and other special devices. The Mitsumi Electric Products segment handles the semiconductor, optical, mechanical, high frequency, and power supply devices. The Others segment deals with the in-house produced machines. The company was founded on July 16, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aeluma

Aeluma, Inc. develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc. was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc. June 2021. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

