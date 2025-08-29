MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 238,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.1%

MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.39. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MDXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

