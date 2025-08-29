Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.25 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

