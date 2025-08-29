MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 665 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,226,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,507,000 after purchasing an additional 928,851 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $150,966,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22,463.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,364,000 after purchasing an additional 578,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,027,000 after purchasing an additional 465,414 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 248.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 412,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,193,000 after purchasing an additional 294,245 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.79.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.32 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

