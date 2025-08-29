MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.1%

ADM opened at $62.67 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.87%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

