MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.