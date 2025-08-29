MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.8%

SMCI opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,200. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

