MetisDAO Price Down 2.2% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $15.93 or 0.00014479 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $104.22 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00002783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00002078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00008499 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,540,834 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetisDAO is www.metis.io/blog.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,540,834.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 16.6569387 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $9,071,292.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.