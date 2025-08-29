Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 256.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a 20.8% increase from Meridian Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

Meridian Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Meridian Energy

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retailing of electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity through 7 hydro stations that has a capacity of 2,353 MW; 5 wind farms that has a capacity of 416 MW; and grid-scale solar array, as well as offers solar installation services.

