Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 256.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a 20.8% increase from Meridian Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
Meridian Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Meridian Energy
