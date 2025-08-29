MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,472.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,412.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,285.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price target on MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

