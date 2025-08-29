McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Holdings Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 200.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:MKC opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.