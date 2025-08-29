MASTERCRAFT BOAT (NASDAQ:MCFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

MASTERCRAFT BOAT (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million. MASTERCRAFT BOAT had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.48%.MASTERCRAFT BOAT’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. MASTERCRAFT BOAT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.150-1.40 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.160 EPS.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT Price Performance

MCFT opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. MASTERCRAFT BOAT has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.03 million, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MASTERCRAFT BOAT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MASTERCRAFT BOAT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MASTERCRAFT BOAT in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 18.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT during the second quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

