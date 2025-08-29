Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $77.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

