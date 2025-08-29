Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells $187,500.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) Director Paul Caine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 171,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,575. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Caine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $111,450.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $117,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

MGNI stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Magnite by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magnite by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,524,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,957,000 after purchasing an additional 170,532 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Magnite by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

