Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $9.85 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $91,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.36. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.14 and a 12-month high of $198.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

