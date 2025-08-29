Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 571,096 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 571,096 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Medtronic by 144.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

