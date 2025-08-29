Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 214,910 Synchrony Financial $SYF

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 214,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,358,000 after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,868,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,145,000 after buying an additional 706,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,942,000 after buying an additional 1,093,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $76.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.