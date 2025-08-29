Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 755 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Amedisys makes up about 0.8% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Amedisys worth $59,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Amedisys by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amedisys by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Amedisys by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $101.01 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

