Magnetar Financial LLC Has $8.57 Million Stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I $CCIRU

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIRU – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265,691 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIRU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,496,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,880,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

About Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

