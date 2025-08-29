Magnetar Financial LLC Has $25.94 Million Stock Position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman $CCIXU

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,422,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,092 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman were worth $25,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Price Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

About Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

