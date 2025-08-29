Magnetar Financial LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 177.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,375,000 after buying an additional 623,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597,249 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,481,000 after acquiring an additional 548,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,577,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,594,000 after purchasing an additional 437,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

NYSE:A opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

