Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Insider Buys $85,200.00 in Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) insider Camillo Martino bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 259,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,920.68. This trade represents a 13.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.65. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,458,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 772,085 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 699,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 288,664 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Corp raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Immersion Corp now owns 3,213,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 243,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 156,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

