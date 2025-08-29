MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 1229469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

