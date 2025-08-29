Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.91. 2,362,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,072,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 4.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,486,534.43. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,400. The trade was a 8.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $859,140 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 92.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 39,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

