Lovisa Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.27 (ASX:LOV)

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 65.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 14th.
Lovisa Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.
Lovisa Company Profile
