Lovisa Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.27 (ASX:LOV)

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 65.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. It operated its stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, Poland, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Spain, South America, and the Middle East.

