Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Receives $506.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $506.3529.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $456.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.46. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $377,000. First American Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

