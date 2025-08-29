Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB Stock Position Lessened by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Limbach accounts for approximately 6.0% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.69% of Limbach worth $23,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 592.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,388.73. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of LMB stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Limbach had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Limbach’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMB. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Limbach currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Limbach

About Limbach

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.