Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB Shares Purchased by Expect Equity LLC

Expect Equity LLC boosted its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Limbach accounts for about 2.6% of Expect Equity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Expect Equity LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 16,413.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Limbach by 259.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,388.73. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Limbach stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.59 and a twelve month high of $154.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Limbach had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 price target on Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

