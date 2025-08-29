Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $64.73, but opened at $60.50. Li Ning shares last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 254 shares traded.

Li Ning Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a yield of 384.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.