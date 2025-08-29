LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Sells $200,040.08 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 18,136 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $200,040.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,703,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,792,307.35. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Noel Bertram Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 25th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $302,421.33.
- On Monday, August 18th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $162,150.00.
LegalZoom.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ LZ opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 74,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 877,125 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
