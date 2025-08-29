LayerZero (ZRO) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. One LayerZero token can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 5% higher against the dollar. LayerZero has a market cap of $216.98 million and $182.91 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 999,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,954,999 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 239,664,819.34873446 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.04679878 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $48,346,617.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

