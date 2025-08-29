Laureate Education $LAUR Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,916,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,775 shares during the period. Laureate Education makes up approximately 10.1% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $39,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 260.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 1,875.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

LAUR stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 16.41%.The company had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

