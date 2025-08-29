Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in MetLife by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

