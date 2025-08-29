Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 4,008 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,898 shares of company stock worth $1,909,636. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

