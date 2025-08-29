Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 15,053 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after buying an additional 794,388 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252,736 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609,748 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.