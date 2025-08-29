Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $28,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,185,000 after purchasing an additional 739,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,007 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,959,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,957,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,524,000 after purchasing an additional 260,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $299.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.11 and its 200-day moving average is $321.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $274.25 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

