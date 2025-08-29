Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $21.73 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $612.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $580.41 and a 200-day moving average of $502.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%.Synopsys’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price target (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.64.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

