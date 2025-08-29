Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 2,869 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $238.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.68. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

