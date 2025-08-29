Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.02 Million in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,757 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $179.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.87 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.