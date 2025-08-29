Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 679.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,868 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

