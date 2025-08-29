Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $108.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

