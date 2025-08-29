Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 48,342 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 222.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,342 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Upstart worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 23.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Trading Up 6.0%

UPST opened at $73.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -922.00 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $96.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $257.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $457,701.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,087.38. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $2,502,103.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,470.70. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,642 shares of company stock worth $12,556,962. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

