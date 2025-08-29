Lamar Advertising Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 113.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The company had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

