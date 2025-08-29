Kyrrex Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges (KRRX)

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Kyrrex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kyrrex has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Kyrrex has a market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $988.52 thousand worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kyrrex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,207.56 or 1.01578322 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109,920.88 or 1.00009188 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00358162 BTC.

About Kyrrex

Kyrrex’s launch date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Kyrrex is kyrrex.com. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kyrrex

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyrrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyrrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyrrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyrrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyrrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.