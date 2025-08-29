Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Koss had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 6.06%.

Koss Stock Performance

KOSS opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of -77.63 and a beta of -1.68. Koss has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Koss

In other news, VP Michael J. Koss, Jr. sold 24,643 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $117,793.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,280. The trade was a 48.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

