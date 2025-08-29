Kodai Capital Management LP Takes Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 700,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 312.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of RKT stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on RKT

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.