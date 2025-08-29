Kodai Capital Management LP Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 303,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $253,881,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,965 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 6,226.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,368,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,932,000 after acquiring an additional 863,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,316,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,404,000 after acquiring an additional 674,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

