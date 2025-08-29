Kodai Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. $SG

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 371,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of Sweetgreen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 47.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 70.8% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $9.25 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 14.29%.The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $105,960.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 322,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,368.29. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

