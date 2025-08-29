Kodai Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 174,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FOUR opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,295.26. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,517.22. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,822. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

