Kodai Capital Management LP Purchases 78,320 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 153.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $31,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,361,000 after purchasing an additional 318,826 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 40.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 119.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,044,000 after acquiring an additional 790,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,590,000 after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $243.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.17. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.